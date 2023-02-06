Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 57,160 today, 6 February. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 71,200. The rate of the yellow metal varies on a daily basis because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 52,400. The same quantity of this valuable metal is priced at Rs 52,550 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 53,350.

If we take a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 57,160. The same quantity of 24 gold is valued at Rs 58,200 in Chennai and Rs 57,310 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,550 and Rs 52,350, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 57,310 in Lucknow and Rs 58,200 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala, Pune, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,400. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 57,160 in the three regions.

In Patna, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 52,450. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 57,210 in the three cities.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, set to mature on 5 April 2023, rose 0.72 percent to Rs 56,994.00. Silver futures, set to mature on 3 March this year, increased 0.48 percent to Rs 67,897.00.

