Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 57,160; silver at Rs 71,200 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,160 today, 4 February. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 71,200. The rate of gold varies daily because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. At present on the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 52,400. The same quantity of valuable metal is being bought and sold for Rs 52,550 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 53,350.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is available at Rs 57,160. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold for Rs 58,200 in Chennai and Rs 57,310 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 52,550 and Rs 53,350, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 57,310 in Lucknow and Rs 58,200 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 52,400. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,160 in these areas.

In Patna, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,450. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 57,210 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April 2023, fell 1.97 per cent to Rs 56,560.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, plunged 3.67 per cent to Rs 67,625.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.