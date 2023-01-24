Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 57, 490; silver at Rs 72,500 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 57,490 today, 24 January. One kilogram of silver is available for Rs 72,500. The value of gold changes daily due to excise duty, state taxes, making charges and other factors. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is available at Rs 52,700. The same quantity of gold is priced at Rs 52,850 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 53,550. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 57,490. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 58,420 in Chennai and Rs 57,650 in the national capital.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 52,700 and Rs 52,850 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,490 in Pune and Rs 57,650 in Jaipur. In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is priced at Rs 52,850 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 57,650.

In Bengaluru, Patna and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 52,750. In all three cities, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 57,550.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,700 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 57,490 in both areas.

As per the latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.41 per cent to Rs 57,046.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, increased 0.47 per cent to Rs 68,283.00.

