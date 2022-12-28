Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 54,710 today, 28 December, in India. One kilogram of silver stands at Rs 72,300 in the country. The rate of the yellow metal changes daily owing to factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 50,150. The same quantity of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 50,300 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 51,050.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought at Rs 54,710. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 55,690 in Chennai and Rs 54,860 in the national capital.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 50,150 and Rs 50,300, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,710 in Pune and Rs 54,860 in Lucknow.

In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 50,150. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,710 in these three places.

In Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,200. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,760 in the above cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, fell by 0.16 percent to Rs 54,910.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also declined 0.04 percent to Rs 69,771.00.

