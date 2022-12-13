Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 54,330; silver at Rs 69,000 per kilo

In India, ten grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 54,330 today, 13 December. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 69,000 in the country, up by Rs 900. The rate of the precious metal alters daily due to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being procured at Rs 49,800. The same quantity of the yellow metal costs Rs 49,950 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 50,450.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being obtained at Rs 54,330. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 55,040 in Chennai and Rs 54,490 in the national capital.

In Bengaluru and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,850 and Rs 49,950 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 54,390 in Bengaluru and Rs 54,490 in Jaipur.

In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat is being retailed at Rs 49,800. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities costs Rs 54,330.

In Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Gurgaon, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,950 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,490 in all the three northern cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.05 per cent to Rs 54,159.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March, also jumped 0.37 per cent to Rs 68,037.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.