Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 54,220; silver at Rs 70,100 per kilo

In India, ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 54,220 today, 23 December One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 70,100. The rate of the metal differs daily due to factors such as making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being retailed at Rs 49,700. The same quantity of the valued yellow metal is being sold at Rs 49,850 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,660.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 54,220. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 55,260 in Chennai and Rs 54,380 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 49,850 and Rs 50,660, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,380 in Lucknow and Rs 55,260 in Madurai.

In Bengaluru, Patna, and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat is being sold at Rs 49,750. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 54,270 in the three cities.

In Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,700. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,220 in the above cities.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.03 percent to Rs 54,540.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, increased 0.53 percent to Rs 68,880.00.

