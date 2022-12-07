Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,000 today, 7 December. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 65,500. The rate of the precious yellow metal changes every day owing to factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 49,500. The same quantity of the prized metal is being procured at Rs 49,650 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,160.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 54,000. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,720 in Chennai and Rs 54,150 in the national capital.

In Bengaluru and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 49,550 and Rs 49,650, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,050 in Bengaluru and Rs 54,150 in Chandigarh.

In Patna and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat is retailing at Rs 49,550. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,050. In Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,650. The same amount of 24-carat gold in the ‘Pink City’ is valued at Rs 54,150.

In Hyderabad and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,500 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 54,000 in both major cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.05 percent to Rs 53,787.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, grew 0.32 percent to Rs 65,663.00.

