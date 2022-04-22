Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 53,780; silver at Rs 67,400 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures fell by 0.40 per cent to Rs 52,420.00 and silver futures dropped by 1.91 per cent and have settled at Rs 67,100

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 22 April stands at Rs 53,780 in India after witnessing a rise of Rs 160 from yesterday’s purchasing value of Rs 53,620. One kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 67,400 after a fall of Rs 900 from yesterday's selling price of Rs 68,300.

The price of the much-in-demand metal fluctuates daily due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few Indian cities across the country today:

In New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 49,300, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, the same amount of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 49,460.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata is being vended at Rs 53,780. The same amount of the 24-carat purity in Chennai is being retailed for Rs 53,960.

In Nagpur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,360 and Rs 49,460 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 53,840 in Nagpur and Rs 53,960 in Coimbatore.

Coming to Mysore, Vijayawada and Bhubaneswar 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at a price of Rs 49,300. Even in regions including Kerala, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is also being sold at Rs 49,300. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being procured at Rs 53,780.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,450, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 53,930 in both the cities.

In Vadodara and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,360 and Rs 49,350 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 53,840 in Vadodara and Rs 53,830 in Surat.

An updated list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.40 per cent to Rs 52,420.00. Silver futures also dropped by 1.91 per cent and have settled at Rs 67,100.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.