Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 53,440; silver at Rs 65,700 per kilo

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 26 April, stands at Rs 53,440 in India with no change in its rate from yesterday’s purchasing value. One kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 65,700 after a big fall of Rs 1,000 from yesterday's procuring price of Rs 66,700.

Owing to factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes, the rate of the yellow metal varies daily. Here are the gold rates from a few Indian cities across the country today:

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,990, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the much in demand metal is being sold at Rs 49,120.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,440 in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed for Rs 53,590 today in Chennai.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,040 and Rs 49,140, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 53,490 in Pune and Rs 53,590 in Lucknow.

Looking into regions like Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,990. Even in cities including Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 48,990. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,440, today, in all the above areas.

In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,140 and Rs 49,070 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is further priced at Rs 53,590 in Chandigarh and Rs 49,520 in Surat.

Meanwhile, in other cities including Coimbatore and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,120 and Rs 49,040 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,590 in Coimbatore and Rs 53,490 in Nashik.

An updated list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 1.59 percent to Rs 51,430.00. Silver futures also observed a decrease by 2.25 percent and have currently settled at Rs 65,051.