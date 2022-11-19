Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 53,020; silver at Rs 60,900 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 53,020 in India today, 19 November. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 60,900. The value of the yellow metal alters every single day due to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 48,600. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being procured in New Delhi for Rs 48,800. In Chennai, it is being bought and sold at Rs 49,500.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being acquired at Rs 53,020. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,000 in Chennai and Rs 53,170 in New Delhi.

In Jaipur and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,800 and Rs 48,630, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought for Rs 53,170 in Jaipur and Rs 53,100 in Patna.

In Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,600. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Mysore, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 48,650. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kerala is priced at Rs 53,020. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Mysore, the same quantity costs Rs 53,070.

In Ahmedabad and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,650 and Rs 49,500, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 53,070 in Ahmedabad. In Coimbatore, it is priced at Rs 54,000.

In Vadodara and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,630 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 53,100 in both cities.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 5 December 2022, fell 0.37 percent to Rs 52,649.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December, dropped 0.08 percent to Rs 60,927.00.

