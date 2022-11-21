In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 53,020 today, 21 November. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 60,600 with a drop of Rs 400. The rate of the much-in-demand metal changes daily due to factors including state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 48,600. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being traded in New Delhi for Rs 48,800. In Chennai, it is priced at Rs 49,250.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai are being acquired at Rs 53,020. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 53,730 in Chennai and Rs 53,170 in New Delhi.

In Patna and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,630 and Rs 48,600, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought for Rs 53,100 in Patna and Rs 53,020 in Bhubaneswar.

In Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,600. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Mysore, the same quantity is being acquired at Rs 48,650. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Vijayawada costs Rs 53,020. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Mysore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,070.

In Coimbatore and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 49,250 and Rs 48,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 53,730 in Coimbatore. In Lucknow, it costs Rs 53,170.

In Pune and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,630 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 51,100 in both cities.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 5 December 2022, dropped 0.11 percent to Rs 52,529.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December, slipped 0.67 percent to Rs 60,466.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.