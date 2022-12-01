Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,970 on Thursday, 1 December. One kilogram of silver jumped Rs 900 from yesterday to Rs 62,300. The rate of the valuable metal alters on a daily basis owing to factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold for Rs 48,550. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being traded for Rs 48,700 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being procured at Rs 49,360.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being acquired at Rs 52,970. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being priced at Rs 53,850 in Chennai and Rs 53,130 in the national capital.

In Jaipur and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,700 and Rs 48,600, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,130 in Jaipur and Rs 53,020 in Ahmedabad.

In Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,550. In Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Rajkot, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 48,600. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Kerala costs Rs 52,970. In Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Rajkot, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 53,020.

In Patna and Coimbatore, 22-carat of the yellow metal is priced at Rs 48,580 and Rs 49,360, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 53,020 in Patna and Rs 53,850 in Coimbatore.

In Gurgaon and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,700 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 53,130 in both northern cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange data reveals that gold futures that are set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.85 percent to Rs 53,380.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also surged 2.25 percent to Rs 64,888.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.