Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,970; silver at Rs 61,400 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,970 on Wednesday, 30 November. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold for Rs 61,400. The rate of the valuable metal differs every day owing to significant factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased for Rs 48,550. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being retailed for Rs 48,700 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being traded at Rs 49,360.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 52,970. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired for Rs 53,850 in Chennai and Rs 53,130 in the national capital.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,600 and Rs 48,550, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 53,020 in Bengaluru and Rs 52,970 in Hyderabad.

In Kerala, Pune, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,550. In Surat, Mangalore, and Mysore, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 48,600. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Pune, and Vijayawada is valued at Rs 52,970. In Surat, Mangalore, and Mysore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 53,020.

In Visakhapatnam and Gurgaon, 22-carat of the yellow metal costs Rs 48,550 and Rs 48,700, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,970 in Visakhapatnam and Rs 53,130 in Gurgaon.

In Rourkela and Aurangabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,550 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,970 in both cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange data reveals that gold futures that are set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.16 percent to Rs 53,070.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also climbed 0.21 percent to Rs 62,970.00.

