Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,860; silver at Rs 64,700 per kilo

According to MCX, gold futures fell by 0.78 per cent to Rs 51,180.00 and silver futures saw a decline by 0.54 per cent and settled at Rs 64,615.00

Today, 28 April, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 52,860 in India, with no change from yesterday's value. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 64,700 after witnessing a fall of Rs 300 from yesterday's procuring rate of Rs 65,000.

The price of gold fluctuates every day as a result of factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. The following are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Thursday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,450, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being purchased for Rs 48,620.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs 52,860 in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold in Chennai for Rs 53,040.

In Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,600. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,010 in the above three cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,450 in regions like Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The same amount of 22-carat purity in Mysore, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar is valued at Rs 48,450. , Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,860 in all of the above-mentioned areas.

Furthermore, in Patna, Vadodara and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be obtained for Rs 48,500. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,910 in the three cities.

In Coimbatore and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,620. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 53,040 in the two southern cities.

As per the most recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which are due to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.78 per cent to Rs 51,180.00. Silver futures also saw a decline by 0.54 per cent and settled at Rs 64,615.00.

