Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,760; silver at Rs 61,500 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures fell 0.20 percent to Rs 51,600.00 and silver futures observed a decline of 0.77 percent and settled at Rs 61,453.00

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 13 June, stands at Rs 52,760 after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 61,500, after a fall of Rs 500.

Every day, the price of the yellow metal fluctuates due to factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Monday, 13 June:

In Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,360, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal in Chennai is being retailed at Rs 48,430.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi is being traded at Rs 52,760. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,830 in Chennai.

In Patna and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,410 and Rs 48,390, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,810 in Patna and Rs 52,790 in Surat.

In Kerala, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 48,360. Similarly, in Vijayawada, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 48,360. Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,760 in all the above regions.

In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,390 and Rs 48,510 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,790 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,910 in Chandigarh.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,430 and Rs 48,510 in Coimbatore and Jaipur. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 52,830 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,910 in Jaipur.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, fell 0.20 per cent to Rs 51,600.00. Silver futures also observed a decline of 0.77 per cent and settled at Rs 61,453.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.