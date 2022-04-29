Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,370; silver at Rs 64,000 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,000 in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi.

The trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 29 April, is Rs 52,370 after no change from yesterday’s value. One kilo of silver is being sold for Rs 64,000 following a gain of Rs 200 from yesterday's procuring rate of Rs 63,800.

Due to significant factors including making charges, state taxes and excise duty, the rate of the yellow metal differs daily. Here are the gold rates from a few Indian cities across the country on Friday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,000 in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. Ten grams of the precious yellow metal of the same purity is being retailed at Rs 48,490 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is being purchased at Rs 52,370 in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded-in Chennai today for Rs 52,890.

In Madurai and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 48,490 and Rs 48,150, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,890 in Madurai and Rs 52,520 in Chandigarh.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,000. In Vijayawada, Mangalore and Mysore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 48,000. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,370 in all the above areas.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,080 and Rs 48,050 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,450 in Pune and Rs 52,430 in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, in other metropolises such as Patna and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,080 and Rs 48,050 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,450 in Patna and Rs 52,430 in Surat.

Updated data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.11 percent to Rs 51,254.00. Silver futures declined 1.13 percent to Rs 63,950.00.