Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,210; silver at Rs 62,000 per kilo

In India, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 31 May, stands at Rs 52,210 after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 62,000 following a loss of Rs 500.

The rate of the much-in-demand metal varies daily due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities on Tuesday, 31 May:

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,860, as per the Good Returns website. In Chennai, the same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,960.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi is being retailed at Rs 52,210. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in Chennai is being sold at Rs 52,320.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,910 and Rs 48,010, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,250 in Pune and Rs 52,360 in Jaipur.

In Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 47,860. In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being purchased at Rs 47,860. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,210 in all the above areas.

In Nashik and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,910 and Rs 47,960 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,250 in Nashik and Rs 52,320 in Madurai.

In Coimbatore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,960, and Rs 47,910. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 52,320 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,250 in Patna.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, increased by 0.06 percent to Rs 51,079.00. Silver futures, on the other hand, observed a fall of 0.35 percent and settled at Rs 61,901.00.