Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,200; silver at Rs 59,000 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures surged 2.84 per cent to Rs 51,950.00 and silver futures witnessed a fall of 1.20 per cent and settled at Rs 58,182.00

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,200 in the country on 2 July, with a whopping rise of Rs 1,310 from yesterday. One kilo of silver is being purchased at Rs 59,000 after witnessing a gain of Rs 400 from yesterday's value.

The rate of gold is volatile due to a number of factors including state taxes, excise duty and making charges. Here are the gold rates in different cities across the country on Saturday, 2 July:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 47,850. In Chennai, the same quantity is being traded at Rs 47,850 as well.

If we take a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi is being traded at Rs 52,200. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured in Chennai at Rs 52,200 also.

In Pune and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,900 and Rs 47,850, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,250 in Pune and Rs 52,200 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,850 while in Bengaluru, it is being traded at 47,900. In Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being bought and sold at Rs 47,900 while in Visakhapatnam it is priced at 47,850. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,200 in Kerala, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad while in Bengaluru and Mysore, it is priced at 52,250.

In Patna and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,900 and Rs 47,920 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,250 in Patna and Rs 52,270 in Jaipur.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,900, and Rs 47,920, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,250 in Nashik and Rs 52,270 in Chandigarh.

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) list shows the gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, surged 2.84 percent to Rs 51,950.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 September, witnessed a fall of 1.20 percent and settled at Rs 58,182.00.

