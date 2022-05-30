Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,090; silver at Rs 62,200 per kilo

Gold futures, set to mature on 5 August, increased 0.11 per cent to reach Rs 51,106.00. Silver futures rose 0.17 per cent to Rs 62,221.00, as per updated MCX data

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 30 May, stands at Rs 52,090, with no change from yesterday’s selling price. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 62,200, witnessing no alteration in its procuring rate.

The price of the yellow metal varies daily due to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities across the country on Monday:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata at Rs 47,750. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being sold at Rs 47,800 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai is valued at Rs 52,090. In Chennai, the same quantity is being retailed at Rs 52,150.

In Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,850 and Rs 47,780, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,190 in Vadodara and Rs 52,120 in Ahmedabad.

In the regions of Bengaluru, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,750. In Mangalore, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being obtained at Rs 47,750. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being purchased at Rs 52,090.

In Coimbatore and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,900 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,150 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,240 in Jaipur.

In Surat and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,780, and Rs 47,900. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,120 in Surat and Rs 52,240 in Chandigarh.

According to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year increased 0.11 per cent to Rs 51,106.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, also witnessed a rise of 0.17 per cent and reached Rs 62,221.00.

