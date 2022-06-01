Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,090; silver at Rs 61,200 per kilogram

The price of the much-in-demand metal varies every day due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities on Wednesday, 1 June

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 1 June, stands at Rs 52,090, after a fall of Rs 10. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 61,200, following a decline of Rs 400 from yesterday’s procuring price of Rs 61,600.

The price of the much-in-demand metal varies every day due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making changes. Here are the gold rates from different cities on Wednesday, 1 June:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,740, in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being retailed in Chennai at Rs 47,910.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of valuable metal is being obtained at Rs 52,090 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,250 in Chennai.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,900, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,200 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,250 in Jaipur.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,740. The same amount of 22-carat purity is also being procured at Rs 47,740 in Vijayawada, Mysore, and Bhubaneswar. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,090 in all the above areas.

In Nagpur and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being purchased at Rs 47,770 and Rs 47,790 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,140 in Nagpur and Rs 52,190 in Surat.

In Chandigarh and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 47,890 and Rs 47,910. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 52,240 in Chandigarh and Rs 52,250 in Coimbatore.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, fell by 0.50 percent to Rs 50,838.00. Silver futures, also plunged 1.22 percent to reach Rs 61,124.00.