According to MCX, gold futures decreased by 0.33 per cent to Rs 50,820.00 and silver futures witnessed a drop of 1.10 per cent and settled at Rs 60,849.00

In India, the selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 20 June, stands at Rs 51,980, witnessing no change from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 60,900, after a fall of Rs 100 in its rate.

The price of the yellow metal varies everyday due to significant factors including state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Monday, 20 June:

In New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,680. Whereas, the same quantity of the valuable metal is being sold at Rs 47,750 in Chennai and Rs 47,650 in Mumbai as per the Good Returns website.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in New Delhi, and Kolkata is priced at Rs 52,010. In Chennai and Mumbai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 52,090 and Rs 51,980, respectively.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,660, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,030 in Pune and Ahmedabad.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,650 and in Bangalore, the same amount is being purchased at Rs 47,680. In Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at the price of Rs 47,680. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, and Hyderabad is being sold at Rs 51,980. In Bhubaneswar, Mangalore, Mysore and Bangalore, it is being traded at Rs 52,010.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,800, respectively. In Nagpur, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,030, while in Chandigarh it is Rs 52,160.

In Nashik and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,660 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,030 in Nashik and Surat.

As per the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures, gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, decreased by 0.33 per cent to Rs 50,820.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 July, also witnessed a drop of 1.10 per cent and settled at Rs 60,849.00.

