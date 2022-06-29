Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,980; silver at Rs 60,000 per kilo

The price of the precious yellow metal differs daily due to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the country is Rs 51,980 today, 29 June, witnessing no change from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 60,000, after a fall of Rs 300 in its rate.

The price of the precious yellow metal differs daily due to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Wednesday, 29 June:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai, is being traded at Rs 47,650. Whereas, the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being sold at Rs 47,700 in Chennai as per the Good Returns website.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata stands at Rs 51,980. In Chennai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 52,030 today.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,680 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,030 in Pune and Rs 52,130 Lucknow.

In Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,650. In Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 47,650. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the above regions is being purchased at Rs 51,980.

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,700, respectively. In Jaipur, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,130, while in Coimbatore it is valued at Rs 52,030.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,650 and Rs 47,800 respectively. In in Patna, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,030, while in Chandigarh it being valued at Rs 52,130.

According to the updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, fell by 0.09 percent to Rs 50,774.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 September, witnessed a drop of 0.40 percent and settled at Rs 59,955.00.

