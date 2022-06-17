Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,870; silver at Rs 61,150 per kilo

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year, slid 0.16 percent to Rs 50,902.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July 2022 also observed a fall of 0.24 percent and settled at Rs 61,378.00.

In India, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 17 June, is Rs 51,870 after a rise of Rs 430 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 61,150 following a jump of Rs 1,150 from yesterday's value.

The rate of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Friday (17 June):

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded in New Delhi and Kolkata at Rs 47,580. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being sold at Rs 47,650 in Chennai and Rs 47,550 in Mumbai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in New Delhi, and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,900. In Chennai and Mumbai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 51,980 and Rs 51,870, respectively.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,620 and Rs 47,700, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,940 in Pune and Rs 52,050 in Lucknow.

In Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,550. In Surat, Vishakhapatnam, and Vijayawada, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 47,550. Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,870 in all the above regions.

In Jaipur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,650, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,050 in Jaipur and Rs 51,980 in Madurai.

In Nashik and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,620, and Rs 47,580. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold in Nashik at Rs 51,940 and in Mysore at Rs 51,900.

