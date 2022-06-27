Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,870; silver at Rs 59,800 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures increased by 0.35 per cent to Rs 50,810.00 and silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.92 per cent and settled at Rs 60,220.00

The procuring rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 27 June, stands at Rs 51,870 after witnessing no change from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 59,800, with no alteration in its value.

The yellow metal’s price varies daily due to factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Monday, 27 June:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 47,550. In Chennai, the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being sold at Rs 47,600.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,870. In Chennai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 51,920 today.

In Lucknow and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,580, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 52,030 in Lucknow and Rs 51,900 in Nagpur.

In Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,550. In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 47,550. In the above areas, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,870.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,580 and Rs 47,700, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,900 in Patna and Rs 52,030 in Chandigarh.

In Ahmedabad and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,580 and Rs 47,600 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 51,900 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,920 in Coimbatore.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, increased by 0.35 per cent to Rs 50,810.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 July, also witnessed a rise of 0.92 per cent and settled at Rs 60,220.00.

