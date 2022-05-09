Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,710; silver at Rs 62,500 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures fell by 0.03 per cent to Rs 51,326.00 and silver futures also witnessed no change and settled at Rs 62,550.00

Today, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the country is being sold at Rs 51,710, with no change in its rate from yesterday’s selling price. One kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 62,500, with no gain or loss from yesterday’s procuring price.

The price of gold varies every day due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country this Monday:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, is being bought and sold at Rs 47,400. In Chennai, the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 48,770.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, is being retailed at Rs 51,710. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased in Chennai at Rs 53,200.

In Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,480 and Rs 47,220 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,790 in Vadodara and Rs 51,440 in Ahmedabad.

In Mysore, Bhubaneswar, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,400. Likewise, in Bengaluru, Kerala, and Hyderabad, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 47,400. Additionally, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,710 in all the above regions.

In Surat and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,220 and Rs 47,480 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,440 in Surat and Rs 51,790 in Nagpur.

In Chandigarh and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,550 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 51,860 in Chandigarh and Jaipur.

According to updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.03 per cent to Rs 51,326.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, also witnessed no change and settled at Rs 62,550.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.