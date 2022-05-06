Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,710; silver at Rs 62,300 per kilo

In New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,410, according to the Good Returns website.

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 6 May, is priced at Rs 51,710, after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 62,300, following a staggering fall of Rs 1,500 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 63,800.

Owing to important factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty, the rate of gold differs daily. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Friday:

In New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,410, according to the Good Returns website. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 48,520.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are being sold at Rs 51,710. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded in Chennai at Rs 52,930.

In Lucknow and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being purchased at Rs 47,560 and Rs 48,520 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,860 in Lucknow and Rs 52,930 in Madurai.

In Vijayawada, Mangalore, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,410. Similarly, in Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 47,410. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,710 in all the above areas.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,480 and Rs 47,550 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,780 in Pune and Rs 51,850 in Jaipur.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,490 and Rs 47,560, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 51,790 in Patna and Rs 51,860 in Chandigarh.

As per the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year increased by 0.08 percent to Rs 50,939.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, also observed a fall of 0.09 percent to settle at Rs 62,280.00.