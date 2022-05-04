Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,510; silver at Rs 62,300 per kilo

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, are being sold at Rs 47,200

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 4 May in India stands at Rs 51,510, with no change from yesterday’s selling price. One kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 62,300, after witnessing a fall of Rs 400 from yesterday's procuring value of Rs 62,700.

The rate of gold fluctuates everyday due to significant factors like state taxes, excise duty and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Wednesday:

As per Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, are being sold at Rs 47,200. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 48,160.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is being vended at Rs 51,510. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured in Chennai for Rs 52,540.

In Pune and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,280 and Rs 48,160 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,590 in Pune and Rs 52,540 in Coimbatore.

In regions like Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,200. In Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being obtained at Rs 47,200. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,510 in all the above areas.

In Patna and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,280 and Rs 47,350 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,590 in Patna and Rs 51,660 in Jaipur.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,280, and Rs 47,350, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,590 in Nashik and Rs 51,660 Chandigarh.

According to an updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) list, gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year increased by 0.29 percent to Rs 50,807.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, also witnessed a rise of 0.33 percent and settled at Rs 63,132.00.