Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,210; silver at Rs 57,200 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures fell by 0.03 per cent to Rs 50,762.00 and silver futures dipped 0.01 per cent to settle at Rs 57,128.00

In India, the selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 11 July, stands at Rs 51,210 with no change from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 57,200 and has also not witnessed any change in its value.

The rate of gold is impacted everyday by significant factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from a few Indian cities on Monday, 11 July:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,950. In Chennai, the same amount of the 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,890, as per the Good Returns website.

As far as 24-carat gold rates are concerned, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being acquired at Rs 51,210 in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The same amount of the 24-carat metal is being sold for Rs 51,150 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is retailed at Rs 47,100 and Rs 46,890, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,360 in Lucknow and Rs 51,150 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,950 and in Bengaluru, the same amount is being traded at Rs 46,980. In Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat gold is also available at Rs 46,950 while in Mysore, the it stands at Rs 46,980.

Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Vishakhapatnam is valued at Rs 51,210. In Bengaluru and Mysore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 51,250.

In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 47,100 and Rs 47,000 respectively. In Chandigarh, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,360, while in Surat it is valued at Rs 51,260.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Pune and Madurai is being bought and sold at Rs 46,970 and Rs 46,890, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,240 in Pune and Rs 51,150 in Madurai.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which will mature on 5 August this year, fell by 0.03 percent to Rs 50,762.00. Silver futures also dipped 0.01 percent to settle at Rs 57,128.00.

