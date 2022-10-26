Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,110; silver at Rs 58,100 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,110 today, 26 October with no change in its rate from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 58,100, witnessing a rise of Rs 100 from yesterday’s price. The cost of the yellow metal changes daily, due to factors including excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 47,850. The same amount of precious metal is being acquired at Rs 47,050 in New Delhi and Rs 47,400 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 51,110. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained for Rs 51,720 in Chennai. In the national capital, it is being sold at a price of Rs 51,310.

In Mysore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,900 and Rs 46,880, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,160 in Mysore and Rs 51,140 in Patna.

In Kerala, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,850. In Bengaluru, Surat, and Mangalore, the valuable metal is being vended at Rs 46,900. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar have a value of Rs 51,110. In Bengaluru, Surat, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,160.

In Nashik and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,880 and Rs 47,400 respectively. In Nashik, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,140 and in Madurai, it is being sold at Rs 51,720.

In Lucknow and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,050 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,310 in both the above cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – rose by 0.13 percent to Rs 50,648.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year surged 0.59 percent to Rs 58,091.00.

