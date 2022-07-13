Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,054; silver at Rs 62,500 per kilo

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures reveal that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, gained 0.05 percent to Rs 50,480.00. Silver futures, which are estimated to mature on 5 September, observed a fall of 0.10 percent and settled at Rs 56,410.00

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 13 July, stands at Rs 51,054, with a fall of Rs 156 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 62,500, after a whopping rise of Rs 5,300 from yesterday's value.

The price of the much-desired metal differs everyday owing to factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Wednesday, 13 July:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 46,800. In Chennai, the same quantity of the valuable metal is being sold at Rs 46,700.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the prized yellow metal in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 51,054. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is valued at Rs 50,950 in Chennai.

In Chandigarh and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,950 and Rs 46,880, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 51,200 in Chandigarh and Rs 51,150 in Nagpur.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,800 and in Bengaluru, the same amount is being acquired at Rs 46,850. In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at the price of Rs 46,800. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam is being sold at Rs 51,054. In Bangalore, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 51,100.

In Nashik and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,880 and Rs 46,700, respectively. In Nashik, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,150, while in Coimbatore it is being sold at Rs 50,950.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,880 and Rs 46,950 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 51,150 in Pune and Rs 51,200 in Jaipur.

