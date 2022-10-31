Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,000; silver at Rs 57,500 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,000, today, 31 October, signifying no change in value from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 57,500. The price of the yellow metal changes daily, owing to factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 46,750. The same amount of the precious metal is being procured at Rs 46,900 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being traded at Rs 47,050.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 51,000. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs at Rs 51,160 In New Delhi. In Chennai, it is priced at Rs 51,330.

In Patna and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,780 and Rs 46,800, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,030 in Patna and Rs 51,050 in Surat.

In Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,750. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Ahmedabad, the valuable metal is being purchased at Rs 46,800. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam is priced at Rs 51,000. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Ahmedabad, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,050.

In Madurai and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,050 and Rs 46,900, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,330 in Madurai, while in Chandigarh, it is being sold at Rs 51,160.

In Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,780 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,030 in both cities.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, increased 0.24 per cent to Rs 50,350.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, rose 0.08 per cent to Rs 57,525.00.

