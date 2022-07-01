Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 50,890; silver at Rs 58,600 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures dropped by 0.32 per cent to Rs 50,569.00 and silver futures witnessed a fall of 1.45 per cent and settled at Rs 58,925.00

On the first day of July, the selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 50,890, marking a loss of Rs 110 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 58,600, with a fall of Rs 800 in its rate.

The price of gold differs day-to-day due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Friday, 1 July:

In Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,650. The same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being traded at Rs 46,780 in Chennai, as per the Good Returns website.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi is priced at Rs 50,890. In Chennai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 51,030, today.

In Ahmedabad and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,680 and Rs 46,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,950 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,040 in Lucknow.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,650. In Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Vijayawada, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 46,650. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being purchased at Rs 50,890.

In Madurai and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,780 and Rs 46,700, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,030 in Madurai and Rs 50,900 in Patna.

In Surat and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,680 and Rs 46,800 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 50,950 in Surat and Rs 51,040 in Chandigarh.

As per the revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year dropped by 0.32 per cent to Rs 50,569.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 September, also witnessed a fall of 1.45 per cent and settled at Rs 58,925.00.

