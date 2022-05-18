Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 50,790; silver at Rs 61,200 per kilogram  

While gold rose by Rs 10 from yesterday's value, silver declined by over Rs 300. The price of the much-in-demand metal varies every day due to factors such as excise duty, making charges and state taxes

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 18 May, is priced at Rs 50,790, after an increase of Rs 10 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 61,200, following a fall of Rs 350 from yesterday’s price of Rs 59,550.

The price of the much-in-demand metal varies daily owing to factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making changes. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities across the country on Wednesday, 18 May:

In Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,560, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being sold in Chennai for Rs 47,650.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal is being bought and sold at Rs 50,790 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,980 in Chennai.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,610 and Rs 46,710, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,830 in Pune and Rs 50,940 in Lucknow.

In Mangalore, Mysore, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 46,560. Furthermore, in Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 46,560 as well. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,780 in all the mentioned regions.

In Ahmedabad and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,620 and Rs 47,650, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,850 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,980 in Madurai, today.

In Surat and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,620 and Rs 46,710. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 50,850 in Surat and Rs 50,940 in Chandigarh.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.13 percent to Rs 50,181.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, rose by 0.37 percent to reach Rs 61,151.00.