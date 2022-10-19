Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 50,780 today, 19 October rising Rs 140 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 56,400 after a fall of Rs 200 from yesterday’s price. The rate of the yellow metal changes daily, owing to factors such as making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 46,550. The same amount of yellow metal costs Rs 46,700 in New Delhi and Rs 47,000 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 50,780. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold in Chennai for Rs 51,270. In New Delhi, it is being retailed at Rs 50,950.

In Lucknow and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 46,700 and Rs 47,000, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,950 in Lucknow and Rs 51,270 in Madurai.

In Kerala, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,550. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Surat, the metal can be purchased at Rs 46,600. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Vijayawada, costs Rs 50,780. In Mysore, Bengaluru, and Surat, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,840.

In Jaipur and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,700 and Rs 46,580, respectively. In Jaipur, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,950, and in Patna, it is priced at Rs 50,700.

In Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,580 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 50,700 in both cities.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – fell by 0.17 percent to Rs 50,327.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, settled 0.11 percent lower at Rs 56,292.00.

