Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 50,450; silver at Rs 59,400 per kilogram 

According to revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures rose 0.25 percent to Rs 50,372.00. Silver futures, on the other hand, fell 0.04 percent to reach Rs 60,900.00.

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 17 May, stands at Rs 50,450, bearing no change from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 59,400, witnessing no alteration from yesterday’s procuring price.

The rate of the precious metal alters daily due to significant factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Tuesday, 17 May:

In New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,250, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the much-in-demand yellow metal is being traded in Chennai at Rs 47,440.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of valuable metal is being obtained at Rs 50,450 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,740 in Chennai.

In Madurai and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 47,440 and Rs 46,410 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,740 in Madurai and Rs 50,610 in Jaipur.

In Vijayawada, Mangalore, and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,250. In Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kerala, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 46,250. Additionally, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,450 in all the above areas.

In Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,320 and Rs 46,310 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,520 in Vadodara and Rs 50,500 in Ahmedabad.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,320 and Rs 46,410. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 50,520 in Nashik and Rs 50,610 in Chandigarh.

An updated list of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.25 percent to Rs 50,372.00. Silver futures, on the other hand, fell 0.04 percent to reach Rs 60,900.00.