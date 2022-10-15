Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,400 today, 15 October in India, falling Rs 600 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 55,300 with a fall of Rs 2,000. Due to factors including state taxes, making charges, and excise duty, the rate of the yellow metal differs daily. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 46,200. The same amount of valuable metal costs Rs 46,900 in Chennai. While in the national capital – New Delhi, it is being sold at Rs 46,350.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 50,400. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased in New Delhi for Rs 50,550 and in Chennai for Rs 51,160.

In Coimbatore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,900 and Rs 46,230, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,650 in Coimbatore and Rs 50,430 in Patna.

In Kerala, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,200. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Surat, the same amount can be purchased at Rs 46,250. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Kerala, costs Rs 50,400. In Bengaluru, Surat and Ahmedabad, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,450.

In Nagpur and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,230 and Rs 46,250, respectively. In Nagpur, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,430. In Mangalore, it is being procured at Rs 50,450.

In Chandigarh and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,350 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity can be purchased at Rs 50,550 in both cities.

According to the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 December 2022, fell by 1.19 percent to Rs 50,280.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, plunged 3.24 percent to settle at Rs 55,290.00.

