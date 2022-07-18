Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 50,390; silver at Rs 55,600 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures rose 0.25 per cent to Rs 50,309.00 and silver futures witnessed an increase of 0.67 per cent and reached at Rs 55,960.00

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 50,390 after a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday’s rate. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 55,600, witnessing no change in its value.

Due to major factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges the price of the yellow metal changes daily. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Monday, 18 July:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 46,190. The same quantity of the desired metal is being procured at Rs 46,260 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi is priced at Rs 50,390. The same amount in Chennai is valued at Rs 50,470.

In Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,270 and Rs 46,340, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,470 in Vadodara and Rs 50,550 in Jaipur.

In Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,190. In Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 46,290. Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Kerala and Hyderabad is being acquired at Rs 50,390 while in Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore, it is being purchased at Rs 50,100.

In Surat and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,340 and Rs 46,270, respectively. In Surat, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,440, while in Nashik it is valued at Rs 50,470.

In Chandigarh and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,340 and Rs 46,270, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being offered at a price of Rs 50,550 in Chandigarh and Rs 50,470 in Nagpur.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 August, rose 0.25 percent to Rs 50,309.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 September 2022, witnessed an increase of 0.67 percent and reached at Rs 55,960.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.