Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 49,260; silver reaches Rs 61,700 for one kilo

In India, the procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,260 after witnessing a gain of Rs 10, compared to yesterday’s purchasing price, which was Rs 49,250. On the other hand, silver is being bought and sold at Rs 61,700 for one kilo, after a fall of Rs 700 from yesterday’s price that was Rs 62,400.

The price of the yellow metal fluctuates daily due to factors including making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

Below is a list of gold prices in a few metro cities on 4 January:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 47,390 and Rs 47,260. Similarly, for the same quantity, in Kolkata and Chennai, the rate of the yellow metal stands at Rs 47,440 and Rs 45,490, respectively.

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the national capital is Rs 51,700, as per the Good Returns website. In Mumbai the same quantity is valued at Rs 49,260. However, in Chennai and Kolkata, the much in demand metal is being traded at Rs 49,630 and Rs 50,140, today.

Other cities including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 22-carat of gold is being purchased at Rs 45,240 for 10 grams. For the same amount in both the cities, 24-carat gold is vended at Rs 49,350. Then in Madurai and Vijayawada, 22-carat gold is obtained at Rs 45,490 and Rs 45,240, today. Additionally, 24-carat gold in these two cities has reached Rs 49,630 and Rs 49,350.

Moreover, in Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,240 and for the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 49,350. However, in Chandigarh, the obtaining price of 24-carat gold currently reached Rs 48,990 for 10 grams while 22-carat gold is bought and sold at Rs 46,090 for the same quantity.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that the value of gold futures rose by 0.18 percent and reached Rs 47,801.00. Even silver also witnessed a decline in futures of 0.09 percent to reach Rs 61.686.00.