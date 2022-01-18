Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 49,090; silver sold at Rs 62,200 for per kg

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,090 and in New Delhi, the same amount is valued at Rs 47,140, as per the Good Returns website.

The trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 18 January, in India stands at Rs 49,090, witnessing no change from yesterday’s purchasing value. Meanwhile, the rate of one kilo of silver is currently being bought and sold for Rs 62,000, observing a rise of Rs 300 from yesterday procuring price that was Rs 61,700.

The value of gold price differs daily due to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty. Below are the rates of the precious yellow metal in major Indian cities today:

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,090 and in New Delhi, the same amount is valued at Rs 47,140, as per the Good Returns website. Likewise, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 22-carat purity in Chennai and Kolkata, is Rs 45,340 and Rs 47,300.

As for 24-carat gold, 10 grams is being sold at Rs 51,430 and Rs 49,090 in the national capital and financial capital, respectively. Furthermore, in Kolkata and Chennai, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 50,000 and Rs 49,440.

In God’s own country – Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 44,990 and 24-carat purity of the same amount is priced at Rs 49,090. Then in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 22-carat gold is sold at Rs 44,990 for 10 grams and 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,090 for the same amount in both the southern cities.

Coming to Jaipur and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is being traded for Rs 47,190 and Rs 46,490, today. Moreover, for 24-carat purity, the value is Rs 49,390 and Rs 49,080 for 10 grams, respectively, in both the western cities. In Lucknow, the cost of 24-carat of the yellow metal is Rs 45,790 for 10 grams and the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 48,690.

The revised stats from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveal that gold futures, set to mature on 4 February this year, fell by 0.08 percent and reached Rs 47,877.00. On the other hand, silver futures, is due to mature on 4 March 2022, also saw a decline of 0.19 percent to Rs 61,778.00.