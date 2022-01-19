Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 49,090; silver reaches Rs 63,200 per kg

The trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 49,090 today, 19 January, with no change in its selling price from yesterday. Whereas, one kilo of silver is being bought and sold for Rs 63,200, after witnessing a rise of Rs 1,500 from yesterday's procuring price that was Rs 61,700.

In the country, the rate of yellow metal changes daily due to several factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty. Below is the value of gold in major Indian cities today:

In the national capital (New Delhi), 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,140 while in the financial capital (Mumbai), the rate of 22-carat gold for the same quantity is priced at Rs 47,090. As per the Good Returns website, in Chennai and Kolkata, 22-carat of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 45,320 and Rs 47,300 for 10 grams.

As for 24-carat gold rates, in Mumbai and New Delhi, 10 grams of purity are being sold at Rs 49,090 and Rs 51,430. On the other hand, in Kolkata and Chennai, for the same quantity, the much-in-demand metal is being bought at Rs 50,000 and Rs 49,420 for 10 grams.

Looking into other cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,070 for 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 44,970, for 10 grams, in both the southern cities.

In God’s own country (Kerala), 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,970 while the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,070. In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 22-carat gold currently stands at Rs 46,550 and Rs 47,300, respectively. Furthermore, 24-carat purity is traded at Rs 49,420 and Rs 49,450 for 10 grams, respectively.

The latest update from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 4 February this year, declined by 0.02 percent to Rs 47,915.00. However, silver futures, which are due to mature on 4 March 2022, rose by 0.20 percent to Rs 63,145.00.