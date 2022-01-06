Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 49,080; silver reaches Rs 61,400 for one kilo

The purchasing value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,300 and Rs 47,080.

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,080 today, 6 January in India, observing a fall of Rs 180, when compared to yesterday’s procuring price, which was Rs 49,260. Likewise, silver is being sold at Rs 61,400 for one kilo, after witnessing a decline of Rs 900 from yesterday’s purchasing price that was Rs 62,300.

The value of the precious yellow metal differs daily due to significant factors such as making charges, state taxes and excise duty. Here is a list of gold rates in some major cities on 6 January:

The purchasing value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,300 and Rs 47,080. On the other hand, the price of the yellow metal, in Kolkata and Chennai for the same quantity reached Rs 47,250 and Rs 45,350, respectively.

As per the Good Returns website, the trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi is Rs 51,580. While for the same quantity, the much-in-demand metal in Mumbai is valued at Rs 49,080. However, in Kolkata and Chennai, the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 49,950 and Rs 49,480, today.

Revised updates from Hyderabad and Bengaluru state that 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 49,250 for 10 grams and 22-carat of gold in both the southern cities is being bought and sold at Rs 45,150.

Additionally, in Jaipur and Lucknow, 22-carat gold for 10 grams is procured at Rs 47,250 and Rs 45,800, respectively. Moreover, the value of 24-carat gold in these two cities has reached Rs 49,500 and Rs 48,700 for the same quantity. In Kerala, 22-carat gold for 10 grams is priced at Rs 45,150 and 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,250 for the same quantity.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that the gold futures fell by 0.42 percent in value to stand at Rs 47,818.00 while the value of silver futures also fell by 1.30 percent to reach Rs 61,432.00