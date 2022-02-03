Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 48,980; silver reaches Rs 61,500 per kilo

The latest update from Patna and Nagpur show that 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,900

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,980 today, 3 February, indicating no change in its rate when compared to yesterday’s price. On the other hand, the purchasing price of one kilo of silver is Rs 61,500 today, after a fall of Rs 500 from yesterday’s price that was Rs 62,000.

The price of the precious yellow metal differs daily across different cities due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Here is the gold price of a few popular Indian cities for today:

In New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 44,900, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, 22-carat gold of the same quantity, is being traded for Rs 45,140.

Coming to 24-carat gold, the much-in-demand metal in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, is currently being traded for 10 grams at Rs 48,980. Similarly, in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold for Rs 49,240, today.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 44,900. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the above-mentioned cities is being vented at Rs 48,980.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, the selling price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams touched Rs 45,040 today. For 24-carat purity, the same quantity is being bought and sold at Rs 49,070 in Ahmedabad and Rs 48,810 in Jaipur, today.

The latest update from Patna and Nagpur show that 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,900. In Chandigarh, the same quantity is valued at Rs 45,600, respectively. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold for the same quantity is being obtained at Rs 48,980 in Patna and Nagpur, while in Chandigarh, it is being sold at Rs 48,510.

Revised data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, fell by 0.07 percent and reached Rs 48,051. Meanwhile, silver futures also saw a loss of 0.22 percent, settling at at Rs 61,365.

