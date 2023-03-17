Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 58,430 today, 17 March. One kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 69,200. Gold prices fluctuate every day because of factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 53,560. In New Delhi and Chennai, the same amount of 22-carat purity costs Rs 53,710 and Rs 54,250, respectively. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai stands at a price of Rs 58,430, while it is being sold at Rs 58,580 in New Delhi and Rs 59,180 in Chennai. In Lucknow and Bangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,710 and Rs 53,610, respectively.

The same quantity of 24-carat precious metal costs Rs 58,580 in Lucknow and Rs 58,480 in Bangalore. In Pune and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 53,560. In Patna, the price of the same amount of valuable metal stands at Rs 53,610.

For 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is being retailed at Rs 58,430 in Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat purity sells at Rs 58,480 in Patna. In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 53,610 and Rs 53,710, respectively. While 10 grams of 24-carat purity costs Rs 58,480 in Ahmedabad, the same quantity is valued at Rs 58,580 in Chandigarh.

As per the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, rose by 0.37 per cent to trade at Rs 58,218. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, jumped by 1.16 per cent to stand at Rs 67,301.

