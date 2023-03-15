Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 57,990; silver at Rs 68,500 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 57,990 today, 15 March. One kilo of silver is being retailed at Rs 68,500. Gold rates change on a daily basis because of factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. As per the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 53,160. In New Delhi and Chennai, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 53,310 and Rs 53,910, respectively. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai stands at a price of Rs 57,990, while it is valued at Rs 58,140 in New Delhi and Rs 58,810 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Bangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 53,310 and Rs 53,210, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal costs Rs 58,140 in Lucknow and Rs 58,040 in Bangalore. In Pune and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 53,160. In Patna, the price of the same amount of gold is Rs 53,210.

For 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is priced at Rs 57,990 in Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal sells at Rs 58,040 in Patna. In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 53,210 and Rs 53,310, respectively. While 10 grams of 24-carat purity costs Rs 58,040 in Ahmedabad, the same amount is being retailed at Rs 58,140 in Chandigarh.

According to the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold maturing on 5 April 2023, fell by 0.13 per cent to trade at Rs 57,408. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, dropped by 0.42 per cent to stand at Rs 66,675.

