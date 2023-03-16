Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 57,860; silver at Rs 68,600 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India costs Rs 57,860 today, 16 March. One kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 68,600. Gold prices change every day due to factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 53,040. In New Delhi and Chennai, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,190 and Rs 53,790, respectively. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is valued at Rs 57,860, while it costs Rs 58,010 in New Delhi and Rs 58,680 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Bangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of 53,190 and Rs 53,090, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is priced at Rs 58,010 in Lucknow and Rs 57,910 in Bangalore. In Pune and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,040. In Patna, the price of the same amount of purity is being sold at Rs 53,090.

For 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it costs Rs 57,860 in Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being retailed at Rs 57,910 in Patna. In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,090 and Rs 53,190, respectively. While 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 57,910 in Ahmedabad, the same amount is being traded at Rs 58,010 in Chandigarh.

According to the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, set to mature on 5 April 2023, dropped by 0.64 per cent to stand at Rs 57,960. Silver futures, maturing on 5 May 2023, fell by 0.44 per cent to trade at Rs 67,000.

