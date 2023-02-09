Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 57,550; silver at Rs 71,400 per kilo
As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, rose 0.06 percent to Rs 57,250.00
In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 57,550 today, 9 February. One kilogram of silver is bought and sold at Rs 71,400. Gold’s value changes on a daily basis because of factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. The Good Returns website shows that 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 52,750. The same quantity of gold is valued for Rs 52,900 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 53,830.
However, if we see the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 57,550. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 58,720 in Chennai and Rs 57,700 in the national capital.
In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 52,900 and Rs 53,830, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 57,700 in Lucknow and Rs 58,720 in Coimbatore.
In Pune, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 52,750. The same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 57,550 in these areas.
In Patna, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,800. The same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 57,600 in the above cities.
As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, rose by 0.06 percent to Rs 57,250.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, fell 0.03 by percent to Rs 67,616.00.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 57,160; silver at Rs 71,200 per kilo
The MCX data shows that gold futures fell 1.97 per cent to Rs 56,560.00. Silver futures plunged 3.67 per cent to Rs 67,625.00
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 57,270; silver falls to Rs 72,600 per kilo
The MCX data reveals that gold futures declined 0.15 per cent to Rs 56,875.00. Silver futures declined 0.50 per cent to Rs 68,331.00
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 57,550; silver at Rs 71,300 per kilo
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that the gold futures which are scheduled to mature on 5 April 2023, fell 0.14 percent to Rs 57,179.00