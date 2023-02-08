In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 57,550 today, 8 February. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 71,300. The rate of the yellow metal fluctuates daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 52,750. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being traded for Rs 52,900 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,730.

However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is available at Rs 57,550. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 58,620 in Chennai and Rs 57,700 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured for Rs 52,900 and Rs 58,620, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced for Rs 57,700 in Lucknow and Rs 59,070 in Coimbatore.

In the areas of Pune, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 53,100. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 58,630 here today.

In Patna, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,810. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 57,610 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that the gold futures which are scheduled to mature on 5 April 2023, fell by 0.14 percent to Rs 57,179.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, rose by 0.09 percent to Rs 67,590.00.

