In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 57,440 today, 7 February. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 71,200. The rate of gold changes daily due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. As mentioned on the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 52,650. The same quantity of the valuable metal is priced at Rs 52,800 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 53,650.

However, if we take a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 57,440. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 58,530 in Chennai and Rs 57,600 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured for Rs 52,810 and Rs 53,650, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold for Rs 57,600 in Lucknow and Rs 58,530 in Coimbatore.

In Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs at Rs 52,660. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 57,440 in these areas.

In Patna, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,710. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 57,500 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures that are set to mature on 5 April 2023, rose by 0.23 percent to Rs 57,087.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, rose by 0.25 percent to Rs 67,567.00.

