In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,380 today, 13 February. One kilogram of silver is available for Rs 70,500. The value of gold fluctuates on a daily basis because of factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 52,600. The same quantity of gold is being retailed at Rs 52,750 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 53,400.

If we take a look at the 24-carat rates, 10 grams of gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 57,380. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 58,250 in Chennai and Rs 57,530 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,750 and Rs 53,400 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,530 in Lucknow and Rs 58,250 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 52,600. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 57,380 in these areas.

In Patna, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,650. The same amount of 24-carat gold is bought and sold at Rs 57,430 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, reveals that the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, were priced at Rs 56,740.00. witnessing no decline. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 3 March this year, fell 0.57 percent to Rs 66,287.00.

