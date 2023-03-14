Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 57,220; silver at Rs 66,000 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India costs Rs 57,220 today, 14 March. One kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 66,000. Gold rates fluctuate every day because of factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 52,450. In New Delhi and Chennai, the same amount of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,600 and Rs 53,250, respectively. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 57,220, while it costs Rs 57,370 in New Delhi and Rs 58,090 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Bangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,600 and Rs 52,500, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is priced at Rs 57,370 in Lucknow and Rs 57,270 in Bangalore. In Pune and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 52,450. In Patna, the rate of the same quantity of gold is Rs 52,500.

For 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is being traded at Rs 57,220 in Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,270 in Patna. In Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,500 and Rs 52,600, respectively. While 10 grams of 24-carat stands at a price of Rs 57,270 in Ahmedabad, the same quantity is being traded at Rs 57,370 in Chandigarh.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures maturing on 5 April 2023, dropped by 0.37 per cent to stand at Rs 57,431. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, fell by 0.42 per cent to trade at Rs 66,375.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.